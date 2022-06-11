The Conway Board of Education will meet at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m in the Administration Building where it is set to highlight achievements of multiple groups and individuals.
Superintendent Jeff Collum will recognize four newly-hired employees on Tuesday including head basketball coach Marcus Adams; Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School Principal Robert David Yates; Director of Accountability and Administrative Services Ben Darley; and Chief Financial Officer Robyn Knee.
The board will also honor three of the Employee of the Year recipients for the 2021-2022 school year at the board meeting: The Transportation Employee of the Year, Al Credit; the Student Support Employee of the Year, Claudia Courtway; and the Office/Technical Employee of the Year, Martha Longing, will all be recognized.
The Conway High School Baseball Team and the Conway High School Soccer team will receive recognition as well on Tuesday.
The board will also recognize the two former board members that were not re-elected to its positions, Diane Robinson and Amy Ferdowsian, for their service to the school board over the years. Former board President Trip Leach will also receive a recognition.
Director of Student Services Joel Linn will present a proposed policy revision to the school handbook regarding student absences. This policy revision changes the wording to two sections of what’s considered an excused absence:
“Attendance at a medical appointment verified by documentation from the medical provider.”
“Student illness verified by documentation from a medical provider.”
The board will also discuss 13 student transfers that include three students transferring to Conway from the Mayflower School District; three students transferring to the Greenbrier School District; three students transferring to the Vilonia School District; three students transferring to the East End School District; and one student transferring to the Mayflower School District.
