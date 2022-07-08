The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will meet to recognize three district employees and introduce Preston Echols as Conway Junior High’s new principal at the board’s next meeting on July 12, per an agenda provided to the Log Cabin by CPSD on Friday.
The three employees, paraprofessional Juanita Darkis of Ruth Doyle Middle School, food service employee DeAna Tyler of Marguerite Vann Elementary School and maintenance employee Gail Furlow of Julia Lee Moore Elementary School are the district’s Employees of the Year in their respective categories. All three will be recognized at the beginning of the meeting in Superintendent Jeff Collum’s “Wampus Cat Pride” segment.
Board members will also meet Echols. Previously the principal at Maumelle Middle School in nearby Pulaski County, Echols is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and served as Conway Junior High’s assistant principal for four years, as well as having worked as a teacher and coach for CPSD.
In other agenda items, board members will hear Collum’s monthly financial report and consider a policy revision that will allow the community to bring topics before the school board up to one day before scheduled board meetings. Previously, topics from community members for the school board to discuss had to be approved five days before the board meeting.
Next week’s board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the CPSD Administration Building. Board members will meet again on Aug. 9.
