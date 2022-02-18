Conway School District hosted its first Town Hall on Tuesday in the James H. Clark Auditorium where Superintendent Jeff Collum was able to speak to the community about a variety of issues and answer questions they had.
Parents and community members were invited to speak and ask Collum any questions they had, and Collum said that they had a great turnout of at least several hundred people.
“I am very pleased with the turnout of our community [that] night,” he said. “The number of people who attended and were engaged in the conversations is encouraging to me as the leader of this district.”
Collum covered a variety of different topics including questions about special education, professional development for teachers, learning loss recoupment for students after the pandemic and diversity policies and practices within CPSD.
“As I acknowledged several times, I don’t have all the answers, but being willing to listen and begin discussions on important issues is a great step forward,” Collum said.
Collum said he came up with the idea for a Town Hall in order to grow a better connection with the Conway community.
“I really just wanted a chance to share my heart with our community,” he said. “The last nine months since I arrived in Conway and reported to work have been challenging. Every person and every family has been faced with challenges during the pandemic. I thought this would be a good first step to uniting our community, so we can all work together to ensure our students have the absolute best education possible here in Conway Schools.”
While the date for the next Town Hall meeting has not been set, Collum said that moving forward, he would like to sit down in smaller groups for these type of conversations.
“Maybe even focused on one specific issue for each group meeting,” he said. “We have so many people in our community who are knowledgeable and have great ideas to help us serve students here in CPSD.”
The district is also planning on having several “community circle” events later this spring where school leaders can come to a school or other meeting places inside various communities in the district.
“As a district, we work hard to communicate well with families and our stakeholders,” Collum said. “We are committed to transparency. If you see or hear information that you have questions about, please, reach out to your Principal, or to us. Misinformation can truly hinder our partnerships with our parents and local community members.”
