The Conway School Board approved the hiring of three new Administration Leadership positions Tuesday at their monthly Board meeting which include the deputy superintendents and two assistant superintendents.
Conway Public School District (CPSD) Administrator Dr. Karen Bradshaw was named Deputy Superintendent of Schools effective immediately. Bradshaw has served as the Assistant Superintendent for CPSD for the past five years and has worked with the school district since 1991.
“As Deputy Superintendent, Bradshaw will take an expanded role of leadership in the district,” Heather Kendrick, the CPSD communications specialist, said. “She will work alongside Superintendent Jeff Collum to provide direction, management, and continuous improvement to all aspects of the Conway Public School District.”
Dr. Angie Dischinger, the current the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education for the Bryant School District, was named the new Assistant Superintendent of Innovative and Special Programs effective July 2022.
“The Dischinger family is excited about joining the Wampus Cat family,” Hendrick said. “Her new role in CPSD will include spearheading new initiatives to bring innovative learning opportunities to all Conway Schools students.”
Lastly, Jason Black, the current Superintendent of the Smackover School District, was named Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Administrative Services, also effective July 2022.
“As Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Administrative Services, Black will oversee the various departments throughout CPSD to support district and school leaders,” Kendrick said.
Conway Schools Superintendent Jeff Collum says that the three new additions to CPSD’s team will help Conway continue to be a proactive leader in the state of Arkansas.
“I am very excited about the addition of these two employees for the Conway School District,” Collum said. “Both have extensive experience in their fields and will offer a tremendous amount of support for students, staff, and parents. I appreciate their interest in the district and look forward to them joining our stellar team.”
