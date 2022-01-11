The Conway Public School District (CPSD) announced Tuesday afternoon that it will be closed for the remainder of the school week due to the increase in numbers of COVID-19 cases in the district.
All CPSD schools will be closed beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 14 and students and staff will remain home until Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to the district being closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The district currently has 319 active student cases and 45 active staff cases as of Tuesday afternoon according to its website — more than a third of the number of cases that have been recorded since the beginning of the school year back in August. There are also more than 1,000 students and 13 staff members in quarantine as a result of exposure.
Students will work on virtual assignments through Seesaw for grades kindergarten through fourth grade and Schoology for grades fifth through 12th while the district is closed.
Students will be able to make up their assignments when they return to school if they do not have their Chromebook or are unable to get online, school officials said.
Additionally, meal boxes will be available for students to pick up Wednesday morning from 8-11 a.m. at the Food Service Warehouse on 1902 Hairston St.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the district said. “Thank you for your support and cooperation as we make this decision in the best interest of our staff and our students.”
Per Arkansas law, schools in Arkansas are only given 10 alternative methods of instruction (AMI) days a year and these three days will be included in that.
