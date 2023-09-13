Conway Public Schools has earned an “A” rating from a nationally-known school data ranker, Superintendent Jeff Collum told board members at Tuesday night’s September meeting.

Niche, a company that uses data to analyze school performance and rank districts across the country, named Conway Public Schools one of its top schools for its “A” rating, placing it in the top-10 districts in Arkansas for diversity and “best places to teach.”

