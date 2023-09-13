Conway Public Schools has earned an “A” rating from a nationally-known school data ranker, Superintendent Jeff Collum told board members at Tuesday night’s September meeting.
Niche, a company that uses data to analyze school performance and rank districts across the country, named Conway Public Schools one of its top schools for its “A” rating, placing it in the top-10 districts in Arkansas for diversity and “best places to teach.”
The district earned “A” ratings in all but one of Niche’s nine performance categories, finishing with a “B+” for teachers.
“I want to present this plaque to the board for their hard work and dedication,” Collum said. “I want to thank our teachers, staff and administrators, all the people that do the work in our school system to make this happen. This is an incredible accomplishment and we’re happy to present this to the board on behalf of the school district.”
The district also recognized a local organization and multiple district officials for their efforts on Tuesday.
The Pine Street Community Backpack Program, a local organization that provided more than 1,000 backpacks to area students this year, received recognition for their work last month.
“For over two decades, the Pine Street community has selflessly served not only Conway, but also families throughout our county,” district spokesman Kaitlyn Ryals said on Tuesday. “Their unwavering commitment, purpose and compassion has shown brightly.”
Program leaders received a plaque from the district for their efforts.
Conway Public Schools also recognized six district officials at Tuesday’s meeting, including two board members and four staff members. The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce recently named board member David Naylor its “Physician of the Year.”
“We are privileged to have a board member who not only provides exceptional care to our community members but also demonstrates unwavering commitment as a school board member,” Ryals said about Naylor.
Local magazine Faulkner Lifestyle recently named board member Sheila Franklin as its readers’ “Favorite Person of the Year,” Ryals said.
“We are honored to have a school board member who has wholeheartedly dedicated herself to our community and now serves as a member of our board,” Ryals said.
The magazine also named Ellen Smith Elementary School kindergarten teacher Miranda Sligh its “Educator of the Year.”
“Educators like Ms. Sligh who consistently go above and beyond for our students of Conway are invaluable to our community,” Ryals said.
Another local magazine, 501 LIFE, named district Assistant Superintendent of Recruitment and Personnel Karen Lasker its August “Person of the Month.”
“We are honored for the leadership Dr. Lasker has and continues to convey for our school district,” Ryals said. “She’s truly making an impact everywhere she goes.”
Two district principals, Dayna and Mark Lewis, also received recognition from 501 Life as the magazine’s “Couple of the Month” for August. Dayna is the principal at Woodrow Cummins Elementary, while Mark is principal of Jim Stone Elementary. Ryals described the two as a “dynamic duo.”
“Those who have had the pleasure of crossing paths with this dynamic couple know that they exude positivity and radiate a energy that uplifts the soul,” Ryals said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
