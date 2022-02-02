Conway Public Schools announced Wednesday evening that the district will move instruction virtually for Thursday, Feb. 3 due to the inclement winter weather that’s expected to pass through the state.
Conway Schools will use Seesaw or Schoology during the school day Thursday to access assignments and to communicate with their teachers. If any students have internet issues, they can complete their assignments when they return to school.
The district has not currently made a decision on if they will have school Friday and will make their decision no latter than 4:00 p.m. Thursday.
“Please watch for updates by email, text, and in our mobile app,” the district said. “Thank you for your support as we make this decision in the best interest of our students and staff.”
Greenbrier, Vilonia, and Guy-Perkins School Districts as well as St. Joseph Schools in Conway also announced that their schools will have an Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) Thursday due to the winter weather. All districts will announced Friday afternoon if they will continue virtual learning for Friday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there has been no word from Mayflower School District about going virtual.
