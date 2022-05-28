Conway Public Schools recognized six employees this past week for their outstanding work and commitment to the Conway Public School District (CPSD) with the new “Employee of the Year” awards.
For the first time ever, “Employee of the Year” awards were given to one staff member in each of the six areas or departments of work in the Conwy Public School District (CPSD).
To be named Employees of the Year, one must have three years of professional work experience at CPSD with a 70 percent attendance and displaying CPSD’s core values by going above and beyond to perform their work duties.
Al Credit was named Employee of the Year for the Transportation Department. He works as a bus aide in the afternoons, in addition to his main position as a custodian at Conway Junior High School.
The Employee of the Year for Food Services is DeAna Tyler who works in the cafeteria at Marguerite Vann Elementary School.
Paraprofessional was of the Year is Juanita Darkis who is a Special Education Paraprofessional at Ruth Doyle Middle School.
Gail Furlow, who works as a custodian at Julia Lee Moore Elementary School, was named the Maintenance Employee of the Year.
Martha Longing was named the Employee of the Year in the Office/Technology Department. She is the bookkeeper at Conway Junior High School.
Student Support Services Employee of the Year was Claudia Courtway who works at Courtway Middle School, and serves the students and families of our district as a social worker.
“The work we do here in Conway Public Schools is a team effort,” Heather Kendrick, communication specialist, said. “Classified staff members come alongside our teachers and administrators each day to create a safe and caring environment that is conducive to learning. They make sure students are fed, buildings are clean, and the internet is working. They serve students one-on-one or alongside teachers in classrooms. CPSD is so fortunate to have classified staff who do ‘Whatever it Takes’ for our students.”
Nominations for the awards were submitted in April by CPSD employees and were read by a panel of independent judges who then selected the winners in each category.
CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum said the Employees of the Year are an example for everyone in the district to follow.
“These six individuals exemplify what it means to be a ‘Staff Committed to Excellence,’” Collum said. “They represent all our core values in their important work each day. They make us proud to be Wampus Cats.”
An overall CPSD Employee of the Year will be chosen from these six winners and will be announced at CPSD’s convocation in August. He or she will receive a $500 prize, courtesy of Coleman’s Office Supply.
