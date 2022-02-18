The Conway Public School District said it has not and is not considering banning Harper Lee’s classic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” or taking it out of the school curriculum addressing widespread rumors online that the district was doing so.
Multiple posts on Facebook and Twitter have said that the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel was banned for ninth graders at Conway Junior High School, which the district said is not the case.
“There is a lot of misinformation going around out there,” Heather Kendrick, the CPSD communication specialist, said. “The book has not been banned. There was a discussion with teachers about its use as a recourse for an upcoming unit.”
These rumors followed news of a school district in Washington state making a similar decision regarding the novel.
