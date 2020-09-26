Conway Public Schools will offer blended learning days each Fridays starting next week.
Officials said blended Fridays will give parents/students the option of learning from home or school.
“Students who choose to learn from home on Fridays will not be counted absent. Instruction on blended Fridays will be 100 percent virtual,” the district said in a letter to parents. “These are catch-up days for teachers and students: there will be no new content taught or major assessments given.”
The district said it is making the change “primarily to help ease the burden on our faculty.”
“We have listened and we trust the feedback received from our teachers: the amount of work required with our current model of instruction is not sustainable,” officials said. “Blended Fridays will give teachers protected time for the added tasks that have come with this unusual school year, and are designed to bring relief to everyone: parents, students, and staff. This is a hard time for all of us. We hope this will help.”
New schedule for onsite students as of Sept. 28
Monday-Thursday: Onsite Learning (students continue to come to school in person).
Friday: Blended Learning (students may login to LMS (Seesaw or Schoology) from home for virtual learning or come to school in person to complete virtual work on campus.
