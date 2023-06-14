School board members recognized three Conway Public Schools (CPSD) campuses with Outstanding Educational Performance (OEP) awards at the board’s meeting on Tuesday.
The schools, Carolyn Lewis Elementary, Ruth Doyle Middle School and Conway Junior High School (CJHS) received a total of six OEP awards from the Arkansas Department of Education, CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum announced at the meeting.
“The OEP awards were based on the 2022 content growth scores calculated by the Arkansas Department of Education,” Collum said, reading a letter the state sent to the district. “These growth scores reflect how much students at the school improved from 2021 compared to how much they were expected to grow considering prior achievements.”
Carolyn Lewis Elementary received two OEP awards, including the best scores in statewide high overall growth for the elementary school level and statewide high math growth on the elementary school level.
Ruth Doyle Middle School received three OEP awards for statewide middle school overall growth, statewide high English and Language Arts (ELA) growth at the middle school level and high ELA growth at the middle school level for the entire central region of Arkansas.
“That’s big time,” Collum said. “That’s worth a hand clap.”
CJHS received one OEP award for high math scores at the high school and junior high level for the entire central region of the state.
Board members also heard a student academic achievement report at Tuesday’s meeting. The report, now required by Act 425 that passed the General Assembly in the spring, recognized several CPSD grade level performance increases during the 2022-2023 school year. District kindergarteners improved their reading and math scores throughout the year, CPSD Programs and Accountability Director Tammy Woosley told board members, describing the improvement in scores as a “stair step up.”
First and second graders also improved their math scores during the 2022-2023 school year. Both grades also hit the testing norm for reading.
Reading scores at CPSD have been a significant topic at board meetings in recent months. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the district struggled in the reading score metric in an Arkansas Department of Education report card released during the school year. That report card described over 31 percent of students in the district as “in need of support” in reading based off of test scores from the 2021-2022 school year.
In an interview with the Log Cabin in January, Collum described new reading initiatives CPSD is putting place to help raise student reading scores. On Tuesday night, Woosley said that district kindergarten through eighth grade students made significant growth in their reading levels during the school year.
The average reading score for a CPSD kindergartener at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year was equal to the second month of kindergarten. By the end of the year, the average reading level for kindergarteners in the district was the fourth month of first grade.
First and second graders also improved their reading scores, finishing at the first month of second grade for first graders and the third grade level for second graders. Older students also improved their reading scores, making up deficits in reading that came about after the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Teachers here in Conway went back into the classroom and said ‘we’re going to keep teaching [and] our kids are going to keep learning,’” Collum said. “Administrators backed them up and you see the product of that work being done [now].”
Woosley said “we’re moving past [the COVID slide],” while Collum said, “we may not be sprinting, but we’re walking very fast.”
Board members also recognized the Conway High School Boys Soccer team at Tuesday’s meeting. The team won the state championship against Springdale at the University of Central Arkansas on May 19. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, this is the team’s second consecutive state title.
“It’s hard enough to get to the state championship game, but to do what these guys have done [and] play for the championship three years in a row is an incredible accomplishment,” CPSD Athletic Director Clint Ashcraft said in his remarks on Tuesday.
For more on Tuesday’s meeting, read Friday’s edition of the Log Cabin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.