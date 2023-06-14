School board members recognized three Conway Public Schools (CPSD) campuses with Outstanding Educational Performance (OEP) awards at the board’s meeting on Tuesday.

The schools, Carolyn Lewis Elementary, Ruth Doyle Middle School and Conway Junior High School (CJHS) received a total of six OEP awards from the Arkansas Department of Education, CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum announced at the meeting.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

