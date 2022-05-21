All 15 schools in the Conway Public School District (CPSD) have released their preliminary School Action Plans for the 2022-2023 school year to detail their goals.
Plans will be revised throughout the summer as more data from test scores come in, but schools were required by the state to present their plans to the district by the beginning of May. A more “cleaned up” version will be released around August and changes can still be made to them throughout the school year, school officials said.
Each Action Plan has a focus on correcting the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on students’ learning and has a goal to improve the behavior of students in their district. Most of the schools also detail a plan for improvement in students’ reading levels.
The only school plan that doesn’t involve improving reading levels is Ruth Doyle Middle School, which said that “ACT Aspire achievement was high compared to state and national percentages,” although the district does list plans for academic support.
Ida Burns Elementary School
The school’s first area of concern involves student’s reading scores. Looking at the school’s Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) testing scores, which helps to predict if a student is on track to be “ready” or “above” on their ACT Aspire in years following, the percent of students who are meeting their grade level’s norm has gone down from the fall to the winter in kindergarten, first- and second-grade levels by at least 9 percent, all dropping below 50 percent.
Ida Burns’ goal is to “increase the percentage of students meeting and/or exceeding grade level standards in reading in each grade level by 5 percent.” The school hopes to accomplish this by focusing on small group instruction and the use of screeners and informal assessments throughout the school year. Ida Burns also has a goal to do that with its math scores, increasing the percentage of students meeting and/or exceeding their grade level standards in the subject by 5 percent.
The third area of concern for Ida Burns involves the lack of social interactions, emotional stability and problem-solving strategies that the school says their students lack due to not being able to practice coping skills during the COVID-19 pandemic. The school has seen an increase in behavior referrals with their students as well as an increase in the number of students who need added support for their behavior. The schools hopes to see these numbers drop by 10 percent.
The school lists multiple strategies in order to achieve this including the implementation of a schoolwide behavior plan, requiring teachers to participate in professional development training focused on trauma, the implementation of a “calm down corner,” monthly award ceremonies and more.
Woodrow Cummins Elementary School
Woodrow Cummins Elementary has seen a 10 percent decrease in the number of students reading at or above their grade level in their third and fourth graders between the 2019 ACT Aspire test and the 2021 ACT Aspire test. The school currently sits at 54 percent of their students scoring “Ready” or “Exceeding” in their scores and hope to increase this to at least 55 percent.
The school will focus on all grade levels by using Benchmark Reading Workshops and implementing a “multisensory structured language approach” to its lessons as well as implementing the use of a sound wall.
It will also focus on providing social emotional support to students throughout the school year through the school’s Positive Behavior Support System Team. All staff will receive training at the beginning of the school year on reintegration strategies, self-care, managing anxiety and identifying signs of crisis in students.
The school will recognize students who are promoting positive behaviors through the school year and have some ideas for rewards for these students that include a treasure chest, a chance to eat in the classroom and a classroom or grade level “bash” for each month.
Theodore Jones Elementary
In the school’s action plan, it says that students in all grade levels show a weakness in their reading and math scores and the school hopes to improve these scores next school year. Theodore Jones has a goal to increase each grade level’s reading and math scores by 3-5 percent based on the data from the spring 2022 standardized test assessments, which the school will receive over the summer.
The plan also states that students have had a loss of social interaction and academic instructional time due to remote learning during the pandemic. The school has a goal to provide a Prosocial Behavior Program designed to help students with individual social and emotional needs.
One way the school hopes to achieve is to have the school counselor conduct monthly classes and small-group counseling sessions as well as offering individual counseling sessions if needed.
Carolyn Lewis Elementary
Carolyn Lewis Elementary’s No. 1 goal is to focus on the academic learning students have lost in reading and math. The school will use the spring standardized testing results to see where the gaps are in the two subjects and to make any adjustments to teachers’ instructions based on this data.
The school will also strive to have teachers and the school counselor collaborate to provide social and emotional support to students in classroom and small-group settings. Similar to Theodore Jones’s plan, the school counselor will host monthly classes to see what each student needs.
Teachers at Carolyn Lewis will also go through multiple professional development courses and the school will implement other strategies from the Guide For Life and Second Step curriculum programs.
Preston and Florence Mattison Elementary
Preston and Florence Mattison Elementary’s first goal is to implement an “intervention hour” into the school schedule where teachers will be able to work with their students in small-group settings in order to make academic progress toward an individual student’s learning goals.
Teachers will work with these groups for a three-week cycle. At the end of each three weeks, teachers will look at the data to monitor a student’s progress and that data will be used to see if that student continues, needs to modify the intervention or move on to instructional enrichment.
The school will also provide social and emotional support for students by using a new program called the “X’tra Mile” that focuses on a single behavior each month. There will also be weekly incentives provided to students who display proper conduct.
Julie Lee Moore Elementary
Julia Lee Moore Elementary will implement a “Prosocial Behavior Program” that will help students in areas that they have been struggling with due to the pandemic. These areas include social, communication, interpersonal, critical-thinking, coping and conflict resolution skills as well as behavior expectations.
The school’s plan states that parents have been reaching out to the school’s counselor to receive additional support for their children due to an increase in anxiety, and that office referrals involving students not getting along with each other has increased.
The school hopes to better students’ anxiety and classroom behavior by establishing a consistent school, grade level and classroom norm and by teaching the skills that the students are struggling with in the classroom.
Julie Lee Moore has also been struggling in literature and informational texts in the areas of key ideas and details based on recent standardized testing results and hopes to increase their scores by 3-5 percent by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Ellen Smith Elementary
Ellen Smith Elementary’s plan states that many students have experienced “social and emotional trauma” from the pandemic and that this trauma has affected students’ learning process. The school says that they have seen an increase in anxiety and emotional responses in the classroom, social and emotional discipline referrals, counseling referrals and requests from parents for mental health services and support.
The school hopes to implement a “prosocial behavior curriculum” for all grade levels by creating a behavior rubric. The school will also set schoolwide expectations for behavior as well as teach social and emotional skills in the classroom that include problem solving, emotional coping, conflict resolution, communication and interpersonal skills.
It will also strive to increase reading levels for individual students and summative reading scores based on learning gaps that the school has identified based on results from standardized testing.
Results from the ACT Aspire test show that only 46.2 percent of fourth graders and only 26.1 percent of third graders at Ellen Smith are meeting or exceeding at their expected grade level. One way the school hopes to increase these results for the next school year is by starting a grade-level incentive program.
Jim Stone Elementary
Jim Stone Elementary is yet another school highlighting students’ reading scores as an area of concern, particularly with third graders as their results from the ACT Aspire test show that only 38 percent of students are at or above their grade level. The school is hoping to prepare to increase these scores early by targeting students early to prepare them for their third- and fourth-grade tests.
The school’s goal is to increase the number of students testing at or above their grade level by 15 students per grade on their respective tests. It hopes to do this by increasing the depth of knowledge teachers have for the “science of reading” and incorporating these strategies for students who struggle with reading.
Jim Stone has also seen an increase in the number of behavior referrals. The school reported 69 behavior referrals for the school year, although several of the referrals were for the same student multiple times.
Of the 69 behavior referrals, 55 of them were from males so the school hopes to decrease both this number and the number of behavior incidents all together from the school’s male population by 10 while also honing in on the students who have multiple referrals.
The school plans on implementing a program that will teach the school’s male population respect, responsibility and integrity.
Marguerite Vann Elementary
Based on data from the most recent standardized testing results, a majority of the students at Marguerite Vann Elementary are performing below their grade level expectations not only in reading, but English, writing and math as well. The school hopes that by the end of the next school year that 50 percent or more of students will meet or exceed their grade level expectations for their standardized assessments.
The school plans on adopting a master schedule that will prioritize instructional time for students and will provide an hour of intervention time each day for each grade level.
Like all the other elementary schools in the district, Marguerite Vann will also focus on improving behavior problems in the schools by establishing a multi-tiered positive behavior support system for the school in order to maximize learning time and increase student achievement.
Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School
Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School also aims to increase the number of students who read on or above their expected grade level. In the spring, the percentage of students who were reading at or above their expected grade level was 39.2 percent. This was down from previous years as the percentage was above 40 percent from the tests in 2019, 2018 and 2017.
The school has set a goal to increase this number by 10 percent by the spring for each grade level by continuing programs it already has in place including Science of Reading Initiative (RISE), Benchmark Curriculum for fifth graders, Signposts strategies in sixth and seventh graders and Sonday interventions.
The school also hopes to improve the overall health of their students during the next school year. Its health index currently sits in the “medium range,” which is 61 to 80 percent, and it hopes to move to the “high range,” being 81 percent and above.
The school hopes to bring in Arch Food cooperative nurses to teach health and hygiene lessons as well as implementing some family fitness events. It will also continue many of its already-established programs including Riding for Focus program for PE classes, First Friday Fitness Day program, a partnership with The Ride bike shop and its partnership with Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
Ruth Doyle Middle School
Ruth Doyle Middle School, like many other schools in the district, will address behavior programs caused by the pandemic. The school plans on establishing a Student Response Team (SRT) consisting of school administrators, counselors and social workers. This team will be responsible for reviewing student referrals and creating an individualized plan for each student. The SRT will not only be responsible for behavioral referrals, but academic ones as well.
The school will also utilize the Character Strong program, which focuses on “fostering the whole child with research-based, vertically-aligned lessons that teach social-emotional skills, character building and wellbeing,” the plan stated. Character Strong will be added into all fifth- through seventh-grade health and safety courses.
Raymond and Phyllis Simon Middle School
Raymond and Phyllis Simon Middle School saw only 43 percent of students score at or above their grade level for reading and hope to increase this score by 5 percent by the end of the next school year. The school hopes to achieve this by having teachers and administrators start schoolwide book talks and by having a “Reading Lunch Bunch” for students.
The middle school also wants to focus on meeting student’s social and emotional needs through behavior support by developing a multi-tiered System of Support for Behavior for their students. The school will focus on classroom behavior management through rules, routines and relationships.
Carl Stuart Middle SchoolCarl Student Middle School looked at students’ results on the STAR Reading Assessment in September and January and saw that students have already made improvements between those months, but still 31.2 percent of students are performing below the 25th percentile. The school hopes to bring this percentage below 30 percent by the end of the next school year.
Where the school is seeing the biggest problems, however, is with its Imagine Math assessment results. While the percentage did also improve between September 2021 and January 2022, over 60 percent of students still fall below the 25th percentile in their math scores. The school hopes to bring this percentage below 55 percent by the end of the next school year.
In terms of behavior from students, the school will be taking a different approach to addressing this by hoping to improve the staff perceptions of behavioral expectations. Faculty and staff did a survey about the school’s expectations, readiness, strengths and needs regarding behavioral intervention and the average score for many of the survey questions was below the “somewhat agree” score. The school hopes to have the average of all the questions be “somewhat agree” for the next survey.
Conway Junior High SchoolCJHS is yet another school in the district that will be focusing on improving reading scores. Currently, 56 percent of eighth graders and 49 percent of ninth graders scored proficient in reading on their ACT Aspire testing and the school hopes to bring these percentages up to 62 percent for eighth graders and 54 percent for ninth graders on the 2023 Reading ACT Aspire test. The schools will do the same with the math position of the test, bringing the eighth grade score from 46 percent to 51 percent and the ninth grade score from 40 percent to 44 percent.
Reducing the number of student conflicts in the school is another goal for the school. CJHS hopes to reduce the number of student conflicts in the school by 20 percent which will also reduce the number of in-school and out-of-school suspensions which will increase student achievement. One of the ways the school hopes to do this is through a “citizenship training program” for students who engage in such conflicts.
Conway High School
CHS hopes to improve student attendance and graduation rates. Due to the pandemic, the graduation rate for the school has fallen from 94 percent in 2020 to 84 percent in 2021. The school hopes to bring this back to the 2019 graduation rate of 89 percent and to increase the attendance rates to 96.5 percent from the 96.46 percent during the 2021 school year.
CHS also hopes to see a decline in disciplinary incidents throughout the school year and when it comes to student test scores, the school has a goal to increase the proficiency of sophomores on the ACT Aspire Reading section to at least 45 percent.
