Conway Schools will require fifth- through 12th-grade students to wear masks while on campus in the fall, Superintendent Greg Murry announced Wednesday on the district’s Facebook page.
The move to require masks for older students is a shift from previous guidance the district issued last month, in which it strongly encouraged but didn’t require the use of masks. In addition to students, all district staff will be required to wear masks when within six feet of students, parents or other staff members. Parents of younger children from Pre-K through the fourth grade are strongly encouraged to have their children wear masks as well.
Murry said the shift in guidance is a product of new information the district has learned and Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s executive order allowing cities to issue mask ordinances. The city of Conway passed the ordinance on Monday.
Additionally, the district sent surveys to parents and guardians of students on Thursday to decide whether they want their children to have on-site or virtual instruction for the fall semester. Murry said the surveys are due back to the district by 4 p.m. on July 17.
Murry said parents will be committed to their choice for the fall semester in this survey. Both the virtual and on-site instruction options will be available in the spring semester as well. Parents will commit their choice for the spring semester via survey closer to time.
The curriculum in both options are the same, as are course offerings. Students who use the virtual learning option will still be able to take part in extracurricular activities, including sports.
