The Conway Board of Education discussed regulations that will be in place for the unprecedented 2020 school year. Conway Public Schools will enforce a soft opening this school year. Last names A-M will start on Aug. 24 and return on Aug. 26. Last names N-Z will start on Aug. 25.
The school board passed a resolution that preschool-12th grade will be required to wear masks. Masks will actually be required for most activities including in all of the fine arts classes. In choir, students must stand 12 feet apart and be wearing masks; in band, students must be standing 6 feet apart and wearing masks and will only be allowed to practice outside and brass players will be required to wear puppy pads for their spit valves; and in orchestra, students must wear masks and sit 6 feet apart, but will be allowed to practice inside.
“These last-minute regulations are less than helpful, especially as there was not a single fine arts teacher on the committee that issued these rules,” board member Diane Robinson said in a Facebook post following the school board meeting.
As far as virtual learning, 28.7 percent of the school district has opted for virtual learning. If children are virtually learning and qualify for free lunch, they will still be able to pick up free lunches on a weekly basis.
Robinson said the biggest area of concern in the schools are the hallways, where their will be less room for social distancing. In the classroom, teachers have worked to make as much space as possible; however, desks will still not be 6 feet apart. Some teachers have resorted to removing bookcases and any extra furniture to allow for more spacing.
Cafeterias will be cleaned between lunches and all food will be served in covered containers. To help with spacing, the junior high will have four lunches and Conway High School will have three lunches.
Commuting to school and mornings before school also pose a challenge. Parents have been encouraged to find a way to get their children to school without using the busses, but if they have to, siblings must sit together on busses.
Most buildings will have fresh air returns, the thermostat will be kept at 68 to 72, classroom doors will remain open and fans will be kept running all the time. Robinson encourages parents of children with attention span issues to talk to their child’s teacher about seating arrangement before school begins.
A plan for contact tracing and quarantine was developed using the latest data available about COVID-19. Each school will have a response team of the school nurse, principal and assistant principals. When there’s a positive case the principal will contact Joel Linn, the director of student services, and Linn will contact the Arkansas Department of Health. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must stay out of school until cleared by the Arkansas Department of Health. Close contacts – people who were around the infected person for more than 15 minutes cumulatively over 24 hours – have to be quarantined for 14 days. Close contacts have to quarantine even if they tested negative for COVID-19. In order to trace cases better, teachers will be heavily relied on to enforce seating charts and keep attendance records. When a positive case occurs, the entire building will be notified by recorded call – the class the person came from and the person will not be identified in the call.
As far as taking care of educators, the Family First Coronavirus Response Act will provide 14 days of paid leave if someone has Covid-19, is taking care of someone who has COVID-19 or who’s child’s daycare is closed because of COVID-19. This will extend through Dec. 31.
The Family Medical Leave Act can also be used to cover up to 10 weeks. Additional leave of absence by state is being planned but no further details have been released at this time.
Every building has been given a permanent substitute teacher as a roamer and elementary schools are getting a second paraprofessional. However, there will be less subs than normal so if too many teachers are out because of having the virus or being quarantined, school may not be able to be held in session. If one classroom has several cases, the whole class will likely be sent home.
For more protective measures, teachers may opt to wear scrubs to school. This is an option for those who want to be able to wash their clothes frequently.
As of Thursday, fall sports are on track to start. Football and volleyball may have a delayed start date, but golf, tennis and cross country are likely to continue as planned. Venues are required to stay at 66 percent of capacity – this means athletic passes will not be sold, so accurate tracing is available. This also means that for home football games, the total capacity is now 3,280 people.
