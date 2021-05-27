The city of Conway, in cooperation with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) and Metroplan, will host a Virtual Public Meeting to present the proposed Salem Road Bridge Reconstruction Project and Kinley Trail Improvements in Conway. The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials and provide written comments June 1-16. The public is invited to view meeting materials in English and Spanish on the project website at SalemRdBridge.TransportationPlanroom.com. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.
To access the online public meeting, go to https://salem rdbridge.transportationplan room.com. It will take you to the online public meeting website. This website will provide project materials and handouts that would have been shown at the in-person meeting. A separate link (on that page) will provide a Spanish version of the presentation. There will also be an option to send online comment forms to project staff, or one can print the form and mail it to, 4701 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72118.
Anyone who does not have internet access, can contact Lindi Miller at 501-823-0730 or PublicInvolvement@Garverusa.com to ask questions about the proposed project and how to access the project information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.