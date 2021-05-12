Conway High School student Alan Sun was selected to attend National Youth Orchestra (NYO) 2, per a press release provided to the Log Cabin on April 15. NYO2, a highly competitive summer training program for high school musicians, is a residential program which will take place at Purchase College in New York this year.
The honor, something Sun told the Log Cabin in a recent interview that he will “cherish for a long time,” makes Sun one of only 77 high schoolers across the country chosen for NYO2. A clarinet player, Sun said he’s played his instrument since the sixth grade and experienced early success which inspired him to practice to become better.
“I started playing clarinet in the sixth grade, and because my mom had me take lessons in the seventh grade, I was able to place first [in] band [and] first chair at the first junior all-region event I could try out for,” Sun said. “[That success] gave me a big ego … I think my motivation came from being better than other people instead of enjoying music.”
As Sun grew as a musician, however, his motivation for becoming a better musician shifted.
“Everyone knows the feeling of cranking up their speakers and straight up rocking out to their favorite [Taylor Swift] or Queen song,” Sun said. “It’s a fantastic feeling. But being able to create that music while simultaneously rocking out to it is a feeling on another level.”
His work to improve as a clarinet player has led to Sun’s selection for NYO2, a process which took considerable work to apply for. As part of his application, Sun completed seven orchestral excerpts, a three-minute solo, a video essay and a written biography.
“The excerpts I had to prepare were very challenging and tested a wide range of my abilities, including articulation, tone, rhythm, expression and technique,” Sun said. “Four of the seven excerpts I was required to prepare are infamous in the clarinet realm for being devilishly difficult.”
Despite the difficult application process, now that he’s been accepted, Sun said he looks forward to meeting other young musicians and improving as a clarinet player.
“I do think I will improve as a clarinet player through the guest faculty, lessons and interaction with my peer clarinet players, and I think I’ll grow as an orchestral musician because I’ll be playing in such a high level orchestra,” Sun said. “Instead of everyone focusing on notes, rhythms, tuning and basic style, I think we will be able to go beyond and convey a grand idea behind the piece – each and every one of us.”
Sun mentioned a host of people who helped him in his journey as a musician that has led to his admission into NYO2, including his mom, dad and brother.
“[My mom, dad and brother] see how much I enjoy music and want to help me turn it into a career …” Sun said. “My family is very proud of just about everything I do, including my admittance into NYO2, and I am very thankful for that.”
Among others, Sun thanked Bryan Conger at the Interlochen Arts Academy for his assistance in a private lesson with preparing Sun for his application material, Conway High School band director Nathan Cunningham and Conway language and composition teacher Cody Johnson for helping him with his application essay.
Robin Ratliff, another band director at Conway High School, told the Log Cabin the school’s band program is proud of Sun’s admission into NYO2.
“Alan is a very talented student musician and is committed to excellence,” Ratliff said. “His practice regimen is quite organized and focused, which undoubtedly led to this wonderful recognition, as well as his top placement in the Arkansas All-State Band and Chamber Orchestra.”
When asked about his plans beyond NYO2 and high school, Sun said he plans to major in clarinet performance at a conservatory or other well-known music school. Despite that, he’s not sure what a career in music will look like for him just yet.
“I’m not sure what my future holds, but part of the fun is being surprised,” Sun said.
