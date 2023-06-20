Sydney Drew Evans is the 2023 recipient of the Faulkner County Historical Society’s Founders Scholarship.
The award, honoring past society member Dr. Waddy Moore, was presented at the annual meeting of the historical society on April 16.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Sydney Drew Evans is the 2023 recipient of the Faulkner County Historical Society’s Founders Scholarship.
The award, honoring past society member Dr. Waddy Moore, was presented at the annual meeting of the historical society on April 16.
Evans, daughter of Joseph and Samantha Evans and a recent honor graduate of Conway High School, submitted the winning entry in the society’s annual scholarship essay competition.
Each year, seniors from local area high schools are challenged to write an essay, answering the prompt: “Describe how your interest in history will aid you in achieving your professional goals.”
During her high school years, Evans, a 2022 Arkansas Governor’s School alumni, has competed in National History Day, Model United Nations, the Arkansas State Debate Competition, and Arkansas Student Congress. In 2020, she won the Model United nations Award for best position paper.
Evans plans to pursue a career as a museum collections manager.
The Faulkner County Historical Society began awarding this scholarship after the passing of Dr. Waddy Moore. His estate bestowed a monetary gift to the society which was used to initiate the scholarship program.
The society now holds fundraisers and accepts donations to continue this important program to encourage young students to pursue careers in history. A “bean feed” fundraiser was held at the recent Faulkner County 150 Birthday Bash.
For more information about the scholarship and the Faulkner County Historical Society, go to www.faulkner history.org. Donations to this scholarship fund may be sent to: Faulkner County Historical Society, P.O. Box 731, Conway, AR 72033. Be sure to note “Donation to Scholarship Fund” on check.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.