The Arkansas Academy of Computing (AAoC) has named Conway High School (CHS) student Ellie Feng one of 61 recipients of the academy’s 2023 Computer Science Students of Distinction honor. Feng, a junior at CHS, is the only representative of Faulkner County on the list of recipients.

“The Arkansas Academy of Computing proudly recognizes this year’s honorees who demonstrated their willingness to seek out challenges, tackle complex problems and persevere. These characteristics bode well for the organizations they will impact,” AAoC President David Douglas said, per a news release issued by the academy. “Further, the Academy thanks the outstanding teachers who mentored, inspired and encouraged this year’s winners.”

