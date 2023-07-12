The Arkansas Academy of Computing (AAoC) has named Conway High School (CHS) student Ellie Feng one of 61 recipients of the academy’s 2023 Computer Science Students of Distinction honor. Feng, a junior at CHS, is the only representative of Faulkner County on the list of recipients.
“The Arkansas Academy of Computing proudly recognizes this year’s honorees who demonstrated their willingness to seek out challenges, tackle complex problems and persevere. These characteristics bode well for the organizations they will impact,” AAoC President David Douglas said, per a news release issued by the academy. “Further, the Academy thanks the outstanding teachers who mentored, inspired and encouraged this year’s winners.”
This isn’t the first time Feng has featured in the Log Cabin Democrat. Feng was part of a team of students that finished in first place at the 2023 HighSchoolHack competition on May 6 and earned the Arkansas Seal of Biliteracy this year.
She also took part in the 2022 HighSchoolHack competition, finishing first on the CHS robotics team. In 2020, Feng and the Conway Junior High School blue quiz bowl team won the state championship.
“Our academy was founded to advocate for the positive impact that computing and information technology education can have on our state, our communities and the people of Arkansas,” Past President of AAoC Eugene Jones said. “The Computer Science of Distinction Award is an inspiring way to do that at the beginning of this ‘pipeline’ of innovation and vocational skills development. These students will lead us into the next wave of our rapidly changing world. We are especially grateful that so many other great partners also see this program as a powerful and positive opportunity for high school students in Arkansas.”
Other high schools with recipients of the honor include:
Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts – 20.
Fort Smith Southside – 11.
Haas Hall Academy of Rodgers – 4.
Hot Springs World Class High School – 1.
