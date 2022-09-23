CPSD students named National Merit Commended Students

The National Merit Scholarship Program named Conway High School students Isani Patel (left) and Grace Kim (right) National Merit Commended Students, CPSD announced on Wednesday.

 Submitted photo

The National Merit Scholarship Program has named two Conway Public Schools (CPSD) students for their Commended Students honor, CPSD announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin on Wednesday.

The students, Grace Kim and Isani Patel of Conway High School (CHS), were named Commended Students because of their scores on the 2022 Preliminary SAT (PSAT). Among the top scorers of the PSAT nationally, Kim and Patel have now assured CHS has Commended Students for the fourth year in a row, CPSD’s news release read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

