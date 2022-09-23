The National Merit Scholarship Program has named two Conway Public Schools (CPSD) students for their Commended Students honor, CPSD announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin on Wednesday.
The students, Grace Kim and Isani Patel of Conway High School (CHS), were named Commended Students because of their scores on the 2022 Preliminary SAT (PSAT). Among the top scorers of the PSAT nationally, Kim and Patel have now assured CHS has Commended Students for the fourth year in a row, CPSD’s news release read.
“These National Merit Commended Scholars join our National Merit Finalists in demonstrating a higher standard for academic excellence,” CHS Principal Buck Bing said, per the news release. “They set an example for others here on our campus and throughout our district and community.”
Last week, five CHS seniors were named National Merit Semifinalists. Per the news release, a spokesman for the National Merit Corporation said Kim and Patel have shown their potential.
“The Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential,” the spokesman said. “These students are vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
