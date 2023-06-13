Arkansas PBS has named two Conway students winners of the public media network’s Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest, a news release issued by the broadcaster read.
The students, first grader Emmanuel Zhuang and second grader Jase Lajeunesse, joined 10 other students across the state in winning awards in the contest. Zhuang’s “The Creepy Castle and the Knights” finished in first place in the first grade category, while Lajeunesse’s “Spy Cats” finished in third place in the second grade category.
In addition to being published to the Arkansas PBS website, the students may have the opportunity to read their stories for special segments during “Rise and Shine,” a summer learning broadcast series produced by Arkansas PBS beginning mid-July, the news release read.
Entries were judged on originality, creative expression, storytelling and integration of text and illustrations. Each winner will receive an Arkansas PBS prize pack.
In addition, first place winners will receive a PBS KIDS Playtime Pad, which comes preloaded with educational games, music and videos.
The Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s literacy skills through hands-on, active learning. The contest empowers children in kindergarten through third grades to celebrate creativity and build literacy skills by writing and illustrating their own stories, per the news release.
The full list of winners includes:
Kindergarten – First place, Solomon Webber of Little Rock for “Solomon’s Adventure”; second place, Sabrynah Shorty of North Little Rock for “When It’s Raining”; and third place, Ean Everastico of Danville for “The Turtles.”
First grade – First place, Emmanuel Zhuang of Conway for “The Creepy Castle and the Knights”; second place, Holland Corken of Little Rock for “Chewie McChewersin”; and third place, Penelope Posadas of Rogers for “There’s No Place Like Home.”
Second grade – First place, Kirksey Miner of West Fork for “The Riddles to a Treasure”; second place, Mary Elizabeth Clark of Fayetteville for “Mary’s Monkey Trouble”; and third place, Jase Lajeunesse of Conway for “Spy Cats.”
Third grade – First place, Ella Dunn of Harrison for “A Day on the Farm: The Missing Egg”; second place, Henley Ritchie of Yellville for “S’More Camping”; and third place, Jai Durvasula of El Dorado for “Help Your Friends But.”
