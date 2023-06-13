Arkansas PBS has named two Conway students winners of the public media network’s Arkansas PBS KIDS Writers Contest, a news release issued by the broadcaster read.

The students, first grader Emmanuel Zhuang and second grader Jase Lajeunesse, joined 10 other students across the state in winning awards in the contest. Zhuang’s “The Creepy Castle and the Knights” finished in first place in the first grade category, while Lajeunesse’s “Spy Cats” finished in third place in the second grade category.

