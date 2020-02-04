It’s music recruitment week at Conway middle schools and the sixth and seventh graders currently in choir, band and orchestra showcased their skills for their classmates and families during a concert Tuesday at Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School.
The students performed a mix of classical and popular music to a nearly-packed gymnasium of students, parents and friends.
The orchestra, directed by Stephen James and Casey Buck, started the show by performing “Shut Up and Dance,” made popular by group Walk the Moon.
“Since we’re at school and shut up isn’t very nice, we call this ‘Please be quiet and dance,’” Buck said.
The choir, led by teacher Lauren Scott, performed Panic! At the Disco’s hit “High Hopes.”
The band, led by Paul Taylor and Lauren Lacy, performed “Creatures in the Attic,” about those “creepy, weird, gross, hairy animals that get in your attic,” Lacy said.
“Our instruments are going to demonstrate those kinds of creepy, weird sounds,” she said.
They also performed “Ancient Spirits,” which Taylor said his students lovingly call “Mr. Taylor’s Spirits.”
The band ended the show with a fan favorite, “Old Town Road,” by Lil Was X and Billy Ray Cyrus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.