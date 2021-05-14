The Conway Board of Education removed the requirement for students and staff members to wear face masks anytime they are outside the school buildings on campus.
During its board meeting Tuesday, the board opened the floor to let community members speak about the mandate.
A local physician, Dr. David Naylor Jr., asked the board to remove the mandate. He said his clinic made masks optional on May 3, noting that the clinic’s staff is fully vaccinated.
“It’s been a really long year, especially for school districts,” he said.
After hearing the discussion, board member Jennifer Cunningham moved to remove the mask mandate for the remainder of the school year.
That vote failed 2-5 with Cunningham and Bill Clements voting in favor and Andre Acklin, Amy Ferdowsian, Diane Robinson and Scott Champlin voting against it.
Cunningham then made a motion the district allow students and staff members to remove their masks outside the buildings (on playgrounds, etc.). It passed 6-1 with Acklin voting against.
Superintendent Greg Murry said it would put an additional burden on teachers and staff members to monitor children as they came back into buildings, especially if they put down or lost their masks while outside. But he said it wasn’t impossible.
“There’s a pragmatic issue of kids keeping up with the masks,” Murry said, adding that when the board makes decision, it’s the teachers and staff members who put those plans into action.
Clements said he appreciated all the extra efforts from staff this year.
