Conway Junior High School students took home trophies and medals at the invitational chess tournament hosted at Hendrix College over the weekend.
“We had winners in the seventh grade division and in the eighth grade division,” Conway Public Schools spokesman Heather Kendrick said.
CJHS eighth graders swept their age group with Zander McCauley winning first place, Stewart Pearson taking home second place and Carter Horton coming in third place.
Honorable mentions went to CJHS student Matthew Salazar, Eureka Springs Junior High School student JD Eckman and Greenwood Junior High School’s Elaina Stewart.
Conway seventh grader Octavio Menon took home the top prize in his age group while Greenwood student Jameson Stewart won second and Conway student Paul Murphy received third place.
Greenwood student David Coggin, Lonoke student JT Stuart and Ruth Doyle Middle School student Gavin Law all received honorable mentions in the seventh grade category.
