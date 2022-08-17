The Conway Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announced the lineup for its 2022-23 season with fall performances in Reynolds Performance Hall and spring concerts in the new Windgate Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. Both venues are on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.
The CSO will again present its season preview, the Free Concert in the Park, at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 23 in Laurel Park on Robinson Ave. in Conway. Guests are encouraged to bring family, friends and a picnic to this popular community event.
The first season concert will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 30 in Reynolds Performance Hall with guest artist, violinist Alexander Markov performing selections from the classical concert repertoire plus a contemporary work for electric violin. Also on the program is Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. This concert is underwritten by UCA’s Artist-in-Residence program of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. UCA students attend free. Additional support comes from Conway Corp.
At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, the CSO returns to Reynolds to herald the holidays with their Holiday Spectacular!, supported by Rock Pond Pros and Detco, featuring the Conway Men’s Chorus and highlights from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker with Arkansas Festival Ballet. A visit from Santa will complete the evening. Reynolds Performance Hall is located at 223 Beatrice Powell Dr. in Conway.
At 7:30 p.m. March 4, 2023, the CSO officially takes up residence in the new 450-seat concert hall in the Windgate Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, located at the corner of Bruce and Donaghey Ave. in Conway. The Symphony’s inaugural performance features Bolivian pianist, Ana Maria Vera playing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto no.1, and includes the exquisite “Fratres” by Arvo Pärt with CSO concertmaster Linda Hsu playing the violin solo. The evening culminates in a performance of Respighi’s Pines of Rome, with members of the vast orchestra situated around the hall to put the acoustics of the new facility to the test.
The CSO completes its season at 7:30 p.m. April 22 in the Windgate Center with UCA distinguished alum and international opera star, Kristin Lewis.
Lewis brings her vocal artistry home to Conway in a dazzling performance of excerpts from her favorite operas and signature arias. This concert is also underwritten by the UCA Artist-in-residence program through the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, with a special opportunity for UCA students to attend a free dress rehearsal on April 21, 7-10 p.m.
Conway Symphony Orchestra conductor, Israel Getzov encourages the community to act early to purchase tickets.
“This season features epic music, world-class guest artists, and the grand opening of a new concert hall. With our new reduced seating capacity, we encourage you to get your tickets now – we want to make sure we save a spot for you,” he said.
Season ticket renewals only were available as of Aug. 1. Returning subscribers must call the box office by Aug. 30 at 501-450-3265 to purchase their seats. New season subscriptions go on sale online and at the box office Sept. 1. Season ticket packages are $95 silver/$130 gold/$170 platinum, $190 platinum plus. Individual ticket sales begin Sept. 15. Shows in Reynolds Performance Hall will be $25/$35/$45 while shows in the Windgate Center will be $30/$40/$50/$60. Special pricing for UCA faculty. Children’s tickets are $10 with paying adult, and UCA students are $10 with ID.
