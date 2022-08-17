The Conway Symphony Orchestra (CSO) announced the lineup for its 2022-23 season with fall performances in Reynolds Performance Hall and spring concerts in the new Windgate Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. Both venues are on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

The CSO will again present its season preview, the Free Concert in the Park, at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 23 in Laurel Park on Robinson Ave. in Conway. Guests are encouraged to bring family, friends and a picnic to this popular community event.

