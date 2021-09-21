A teacher at Conway High School was arrested by the Conway Police Department (CPD) Friday morning on a charge of criminal intent to engage children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium, a Class B felony.
Jesse Samuel Sublett, a 33-year-old construction teacher at Conway High School who was also charged with general harassment, a Class A misdemeanor, was arrested after he allegedly had inappropriate contact with a student.
“Detectives were notified of this incident by the student’s mother, and a subsequent investigation took place,” CPD said in a Facebook post Monday. “Since this investigation involves a juvenile, the victim’s privacy is of our utmost concern, and no further details will be released at this time.”
The Conway Public School District (CPSD) announced the arrest on a Facebook post Saturday to let parents and the public know what happened.
“Last night a CPSD employee was arrested by the Conway Police Department,” the district said in a statement. “The employee is currently suspended. CPSD is fully cooperating with law enforcement during this ongoing investigation. The safety of our students is always our highest priority.”
CPSD said it cannot comment any further on this topic.
As of Monday afternoon, online records indicate Sublett was still in custody at the Faulkner County Detention Center. No court documents were available yet.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story and will report new details as they become available.
