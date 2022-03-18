Kimberly Roup, the AP computer science teacher at Conway High School, was named one of five finalists selected for the fourth annual Arkansas Computer Science Educator of the Year award by the Arkansas Department of Education’s Office of Computer Science.
Roup, along with the four other finalists, will receive $2,500 and the winner, which will be announced at a later date after a panel of ADE representatives and industry leaders review their applications based on a scoring system, will receive an additional $12,500.
“I am so honored and humbled to be in the company of such remarkable educators in Computer Science in the state of Arkansas,” Roup said. “We have some wonderfully talented and bright students in Computer Science at Conway Public Schools. I truly enjoy watching them grow in their confidence and knowledge and look forward to seeing the amazing things they will do in their futures.”
Under Roup, Conway students have won $4,800 this year from making a 3, 4 or 5 on their AP Computer Science A Exams which allowed them to qualify for the Governor’s All-State Coding Competition where they won first and third place in the Congressional App Challenge as well as third place in the ASMSA High School Hack competition.
“Our students have never had this many opportunities to showcase their knowledge and skills, and I’m so proud to be their teacher and coach,” Roup said.
Along with Roup, the other four finalists include:
Brenda Qualls of Bryant High School.
Carl Frank of the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts in Hot Springs.
Nicholas Seward of the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts in Hot Springs.
Phillip Blake of eStem Public Charter Schools in Little Rock.
“This year the ADE Office of Computer Science, with its team of statewide computer science specialists, reviewed the applications of many of the best teachers in Arkansas,” Anthony Owen, the state director of Computer Science Education, said. “While there were several outstanding applicants, the committee unanimously agreed that these five educators best demonstrate a long-term and ongoing commitment to, passion for, and impact on computer science education in Arkansas and the nation. Congratulations to this year’s finalists.”
