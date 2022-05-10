Kimberly Raup, a computer science teacher at Conway High School, was named the 2022 Arkansas Computer Science Educator of the Year by Gov. Asa Hutchinson during the sixth annual Governor’s All-State Coding Competition.
Raup was initially named one of the five finalists of this award, receiving $2,500 from the Arkansas Department of Education’s Office of Computer Science, but was later named the winner where she received an additional $12,500 as well.
“I am very fortunate to receive this award,” Raup said. “We have amazing and talented Computer Science Educators in Arkansas. Each one brings his or her own special and unique skills but everyone has the same goal of helping our students be successful. Computer Science is so much more than learning a programming language.”
This is the third year in a row Raup has been named a finalist for the Arkansas Computer Science Educator of the Year award, previously being nominated in 2020 and 2021, but the first time she’s been actually awarded this recognition.
“I am so proud of all of the students I have had over the years, both those who work in computer science fields and those who use their problem solving skills in other professions,” she said. “As teachers, we work so hard to make a difference for our students and it is extremely rewarding to be recognized for that devotion.”
Under Raup, Conway students have won $4,800 this year from making a 3, 4 or 5 on their AP Computer Science A Exams which allowed them to qualify for the Governor’s All-State Coding Competition where they won first and third place in the Congressional App Challenge as well as third place in the ASMSA High School Hack competition.
“Our students have never had this many opportunities to showcase their knowledge and skills, and I’m so proud to be their teacher and coach,” Raup said.
The other finalists alongside Raup included:
- Brenda Qualls at Bryant High School.
- Carl Frank at Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts in Hot Springs.
- Nicholas Seward at Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts in Hot Springs.
- Phillip Blake at eStem Public Charter Schools in Little Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.