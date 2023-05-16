Conway native Neil Sash has been awarded two national recognitions for his academic achievements during this senior year.
One of the two national honors Sash, a student at Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock and a native of Conway, has received is being one of 161 high school seniors from across the country who was named U.S. Presidential Scholars by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Wednesday.
At least one male and one female student from each state, D.C. and Puerto Rico are selected to receive this designation and Sash was the male Arkansas representative.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects these students each year based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and their commitment to community service and leadership.
“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs.”
Sash was also one of 150 students selected as a Coca-Cola Scholar, the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the country.
From this recognition, Sash received a $20,000 college scholarship and was only one of two students from Arkansas to receive this recognition, the other being from Rogers.
Over 91,000 students from across the country applied for this reorganization and only 150 were selected, less than 1/6th of 1 percent of applicants.
Sash and the other Coca-Cola Scholars showcase superior leadership, service and academics as well as are change agents, positively affecting others in their communities.
Sash is the founder and president of the Global Kindness Foundation, a nonprofit with the goal of global educational equity through mentoring and online tutoring to better help underserved students.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
