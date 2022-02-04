A Conway teen fought his way into the 2022 National Silver Gloves tournament and will compete for a championship belt on Saturday.
Armando Arredondo, the 14-year-old son of Cesar and Yessika Arredondo, will box Thursday and Friday in the tournament in Independence, Missouri, for a shot at the finals on Saturday.
In order to qualify for the nationals, Armando won the state tournament as well as the five-state regional tournament for the 125-weight division.
He currently holds the title of the 2022 Regional Silver Gloves champion in his division.
Armando has trained with Rodney Gillespie at Gillespie Boxing in Conway since he was 4 years old.
He’s had around 80 amateur fights and has been a national champion three times over the past 10 years.
At age 10, he was ranked No. 3 in the country for his age/weight division.
Gillespie told the Log Cabin Democrat he was so proud of Armando and wishes he could’ve traveled to Missouri for the competition.
“I have too many people depending on me here, so I couldn’t go,” Gillespie said. “He’s in good hands. His dad [Cesar] will be ringside with him.”
Cesar is also an assistant coach at Gillespie Boxing.
For more information about the 2022 National Silver Gloves tournament, visit https://www.ringside.com/tournaments.
