Conway Police Department (CPD) officers discovered an 18-year-old teenager suffering from gunshot wounds while responding to a shots-fired incident at the Glenrock Apartment Complex on Dave Ward Drive late Monday night.
First responders transported the teen, Terrell Garlington, to a local hospital where he is currently receiving treatment, the CPD announced via social media on Tuesday morning.
As part of the investigation into the incident, officers took Roderick Garlington, 19, and Endrick Theodore, 20, into custody. Roderick faces a charge of aggravated robbery, while Theodore faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Both are currently being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center, the CPD statement read.
Officers first responded to the apartment complex at about 10:30 p.m., the statement read. Dispatchers received multiple reports of shots fired in the parking lot near Building Eight.
“This is an active investigation, and we will release more information as it becomes available,” the CPD statement read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.