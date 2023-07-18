Conway Police Department (CPD) officers discovered an 18-year-old teenager suffering from gunshot wounds while responding to a shots-fired incident at the Glenrock Apartment Complex on Dave Ward Drive late Monday night.

First responders transported the teen, Terrell Garlington, to a local hospital where he is currently receiving treatment, the CPD announced via social media on Tuesday morning.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

