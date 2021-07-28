Girl Scouts – Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas announced Juliana Ferrer of Conway earned the Girl Scout Gold Award.
Ferrer received an award at the virtual 2021 Diamonds Awards Ceremony for her Distance Doesn’t Matter: Saving Endangered Sea Turtles from Afar giene for High School Gold Award project.
Ferrer, daughter of Karen and Gabriel Ferrer and a member of Troop 6746, has been a Girl Scout for 11 years. She wanted to teach others about how to help sea turtles without living near the ocean.
By working with multiple organizations, Ferrer took action by making her own documentary and coordinated socially-distanced environmental cleanups. Ferrer’s project will continue by spreading awareness through her documentary and website with the help of local partners.
By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Ferrer has become a community leader, Heather Wojtarowicz, Girl Scouts spokesman said in a statement.
“Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that have set Gold Award Girl Scouts apart since 1916. The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each Gold Award Girl Scout’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself but also to making the world a better place for others,” Wojtarowicz said.
Earning the Gold Award requires that a Girl Scout identify a root cause of an issue she cares about and address it in a way that yields lasting impact. Gold Award Girl Scouts have a competitive advantage on college and scholarship applications and are eligible to enter the military at a higher pay grade. Through their work, they learn leadership skills that last a lifetime – all while changing their communities for the better.
For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate, call 800- 632-6894 or visit www.girlscoutsdiamonds.org.
