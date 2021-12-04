Arkansas Congressman French Hill announced Friday, Dec. 3 that a teen from Conway has been named by a panel of judges the winner of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge.
Neil Sash, a Junior from Conway currently attending the Episcopal Collegiate school in Little Rock, was awarded the honor after developing an app called “Global Home Doc.”
“He had a great idea to help people with their health and monitoring the toughest diseases,” Congressman Hill said in his announcement.
Sash competed alongside 19 other high school students across Arkansas’s 2nd congressional district, beating out a group from Bryant High School and a student from Central High School in Little Rock.
“I created an app that identifies how much risk a person is at for some of these deadly diseases and to also monitor their health status if they already have these diseases,” Sash said.
In order to create the app, Sash looked at three of the most common diseases in the United States with the highest mortality rate: cardiovascular disease, stroke and peripheral vascular disease.
“I did an in-depth study on each disease to create this app so people can monitor their health status from home,” he said. “This app is aimed at those who are at risk of these health problems and these killer diseases. The challenge in making my app is incorporating the factors from all three diseases together.”
The Global Home Doc app is currently free to download in the App Store.
“When people worldwide were dying due the COVID crisis, millions could not step into hospitals,” Sash said. “It was a sad situation. I desperately wanted to help people to find a way to monitor their health from home.”
This marks the second year in a row that a student from Conway won the Congressional App Challenge with Noah Taylor from Conway High School winning last year for his app “Reaffirming Reminders.”
The Congressional App Challenge is an annual competition put on by the U.S. House of Representatives that aims to encourage high school students across the country to learn how to code hosted by Members of Congress for their district.
Sash will go on to compete in the National Congressional App Challenge which will be held in early spring 2022 at Washington D.C.
