Conway has four Silver Gloves champions and a runner-up after the five competed in last weekend’s tournament at the Shrine Center in Pine Bluff.
“I took five kids and put them in the Arkansas State Silver Glove championship,” coach Rodney Gillespie, who owns Gillespie Boxing at 1101 Markham St. in Conway, said. “It’s an advancing tournament. They are trying to make it to nationals. We have one runner-up, four champions advancing.”
Cayden Bustos, 15, Armando Arredondo, 15, Carson Stell, 14, and Will Baker, 15, each won in their age and weight division. Paul Dykstra, 15, was the runner-up in his.
Gillespie said the kids will next compete at the Region 6 Silver Glove tournament Dec. 28-30 at the Carmichael Center in Searcy.
“The aim is the 2023 National Silver Gloves tournament,” Gillespie said, noting the competition has special significance for him because he won it in 1988. “This is a tournament I really want them to win.”
The date for the national tournament has not yet been announced.
