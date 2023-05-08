Will McMillan, a third grader at Julia Lee Moore Elementary School in Conway, won first place with his toad “Squirmy Jr.” at the World Championship Toad Race on Sunday to conclude the 42nd annual Toad Suck Daze.

McMillan said that “patience” was important for toad racers as he recalled the “very long line” before his general admission race on Saturday, which he won with his toad “Squirmy.”

