Will McMillan, a third grader at Julia Lee Moore Elementary School in Conway, won first place with his toad “Squirmy Jr.” at the World Championship Toad Race on Sunday to conclude the 42nd annual Toad Suck Daze.
McMillan said that “patience” was important for toad racers as he recalled the “very long line” before his general admission race on Saturday, which he won with his toad “Squirmy.”
“Squirmy set a world record,” the third grader excitedly told the Log Cabin Democrat following the championship race on Sunday. “He finished in like 2 seconds.”
The toad proved too quick to be held on to for the next day’s race, so McMillan won the championship with a toad he named Squirmy Jr.
When asked about what the key to Squirmy Jr.’s success was in the race, McMillan thought a beat before replying “his hoppiness” with a grin.
Geurin Phillips’ toad came in second place and the third-place finisher was Daxton Duffy’s toad.
Since its inception, the annual Toad Suck Daze festival has raised more than $2.2 million for education and community development projects. Another $100,000 was raised this year.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at
jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.