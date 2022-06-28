The Conway City Council will discuss the approval of multiple funds that will go toward the Conway Police Department at its regular meeting Tuesday. Aldermen will hear a salary survey review by Conductor during a committee meeting beginning prior to the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m.
One of the CPD funds to be discussed is to approve reimbursement funds from multiple organizations.
The funds up for approval include $51,139.44 and an additional $8,819.91 that will go to the CPD’s overtime expense account; $7,806.94 from Municipal Vehicle Program that will go to CPD’s vehicle maintenance expense account; and $1,632.79 from Gall’s Uniforms that will go to CPD’s uniforms expense account.
CPD also seeks aid in the purchasing of a new vehicle. CPD says that there is not “adequate funding” in the pay-as-you-go fund, according to agenda documents.
This ordinance would allow the city of Conway to appropriate $7,189.69 from the pay-as-you-go fund as well as $11,257.50 from the sales of assets account to go toward the new police vehicle.
The General Assembly approved of a one-time stipend that would go toward all eligible full-time law enforcement officers in the state. If this funding is approved by the council, the city would amend its 2022 general fund budget at a later date once the total amount of the funding from the state is known.
The city council will also discuss the approval of grants from the federal Department of Justice (DOJ) grant and from the 2020 Justice Assistance Grant.
Additionally, aldermen will discuss the approval of funds that will go toward the settlement of the Kaala D. Jones vs. the City of Conway lawsuit. This lawsuit was filed by Jones against the city and four CPD officers where Jones said that those police officers violated her rights during an investigation in the city of Conway in October of 2018.
“Despite the City’s good faith belief that the City neither the Conway Police Department nor the officers named in the lawsuit have any liability or acted in violation of the Plaintiff’s rights, due to the risks of trial, the City believes it to be in the best interests to enter into a settlement of the claims made,” the agenda said.
The settlement conference was held in Little Rock on June 23. Jones was awarded the amount of $110,000, of which 10 percent or $11,000 will be paid by the city and the rest paid for by the Municipal League.
The City Council will also discuss:
An ordinance extending Conway Corp’s operation of their cable telecommunications plant to Dec. 31, 2050.
An ordinance granting a private club permit to the Rogue Roundabout.
A resolution adopting a Public Art Master Plan.
An ordinance approving fund giving to Conway Parks and Recreation that go towards railing damaging on Tucker Break Walking Trail near Walmart on Prince Street
An ordinance accepting the $1,500,000.00 bid from Fureigh Heavy Construction for the Markham Street Jump Start Phase II Project Federal Aid Surface Transportation Program (STP) Funds.
An ordinance establishing a temporary prohibition to the action of supplying sign permits for billboards in the City of Conway
