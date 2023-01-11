The Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission discussed Conway putting together a bid for the city to host Triple A’s Weekend of Champions event for this year during its regular meeting Monday.
The Weekend of Champions is the championships for high school baseball, softball and boys and girls soccer that is held in the spring each year.
Conway will present its bid on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. in front of a committee of 20 superintendents that will decide where state tournaments for a variety of different sports will be held, including the Weekend of Champions.
Conway will be bidding against Benton, which has hosted the Weekend of Champions the past couple of years, and Rogers to be host city of the event.
The University of Central Arkansas is also on board and willing to work with the A&P Commission and Triple A to host the event if Conway gets approved. Arkansas PBS is also on board to film the event.
Conway will submit two bids to the All Stars games. One for if Conway gets approved for the Weekend of Champions events and one if it is not.
