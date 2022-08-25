The community is invited to celebrate Hispanic heritage at El Grito, named after the issue of Grito de Dolores or cry of Dolores, next month.
The event, which is free to attend and open to the public, will be from 4-9 p.m. Sept. 10 at Laurel Park.
The event will feature food, folklore dancing including a dance group from Chicago and live music including a Mariachi band. The Conway Police and Fire departments will also be on hand to discuss safety and display some of their equipment. There will be booths with library officials and health care officials providing information.
At around 8:15 p.m., Mayor Bart Castleberry will read a proclamation. Other elected officials have been invited to attend.
The Grito de Dolores is named that because it was publicly read by Hidalgo in the town of Dolores calling for the end of 300 years of Spanish rule in Mexico, redistribution of land and racial equality. Thousands of Indians and mestizos flocked to Hidalgo’s banner of the Virgin of Guadalupe and soon the peasant army was on the march to Mexico City.
The event is made possible in part with the support of community partners Centennial Bank, First National Title Company, H&R Block, FYI Taxes and Insurance, Las Delicias and the Little Rock Consulate.
Proceeds from the annual event provide scholarships for area students. Last year, nearly $32,000 in scholarships were provided.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
