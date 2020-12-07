The Conway Public Schools School Board will confirm its new superintendent from a field of two candidates on Tuesday night in its December Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. at the Conway High School Lecture Hall.
The new superintendent, taking over from the district’s longtime retiring superintendent Dr. Greg Murry, will start in June of 2021.
The two candidates, compiled by McPherson and Jacobson, an executive recruitment and hiring firm, have a combined 35 years of administrative experience.
Jeff Collum, superintendent of the Hallsville, Texas Independent School District and Mark Gotcher, superintendent of the Russellville School District were both interviewed by Conway Public Schools in mid-November.
A third candidate, Jon Collins, superintendent of the West Memphis School District, withdrew his name from consideration last week. In an email to the Log Cabin, Collins said he wished the district the best in their search.
The board will consider and approve the hire of one of the candidates. Head to thecabin.net after the meeting to see who the district’s next superintendent will be.
Other school board business that will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting include a sale of a bond which will save the district over $1.6 million, a vote to approve the hiring of Little Rock-based First Security Beardsley as the district’s financial adviser, and the approval of the district’s 2021-22 academic calendar.
