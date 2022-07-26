The Conway City Council will discuss the approval of a list of 10 projects that will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The ARPA was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, to provide financial assistance in the continued relief from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Conway received $12,333,839 from the ARPA which will be received in two disbursements. The first round of funding of $6,116,919.50 has already been received by the city while the second and final round of funding is scheduled to be received in September or October.
The 10 eligible projects that this money will go toward for the city council to approve are:
Sagegrass Sewer Main Extension Project.
Overnight Emergency Shelter.
Drainage and Stormwater Improvements.
Conway Station Park Field Turf.
Conway Police Department Shooting Range.
Beaverfork Lake Boat Dock Slips.
Finance & HR Software Upgrades.
Conway Fire Station No. 3 Fire Apparatus Payment.
Conway Fire Station No. 3.
City council will also discuss amending sections of Conway’s Zoning Code to establish new standard for tree planting for all newly constructed single-family and two-family housing complexes.
If approved, the new standard will require a 1.5-inch in diameter tree that is “at breast height” to be planted for all newly-built, single-family and two-family (duplex) homes where no tree currently exists in an effort to mitigate tree loss that occurs during the development process, according to agenda documents.
“Folks have expressed concerns about single family neighborhoods taking out trees,” James Walden, city planner, said last week at the Planning Commission meeting. “As a result, the mayor asked me to work with a task force or a small committee to kind of look at some ideas in terms of how we address mitigating those particular issues.”
This special task force included Conway Tree Board members, Alderman Shelley Mehl, Hal Crafton, Jim Rankin, Bobby French and Alexander Baney.
If approved, the new code will go into effect on March 1, 2023.
Conway City Council will also discuss:
An ordinance to amend procedures to be followed prior to the annexation of property to the city of Conway.
An ordinance to add a new “Business Service Coordinator” position in the Administration Department with a salary of $55,000.
An ordinance updating the City Plumbing, Gas and Mechanical codes to match those adopted by the state of Arkansas.
Multiple ordinances approving funds given to the Airport Department to aid in the construction of a Maintenance Hangar.
A resolution for the city of Conway to enter into an agreement with Faulkner County to replace and reconstruction about 700 feet of roadway on the bridge on Middle Road over Gold Creek.
An ordinance appropriating A&P funds for the Conway Parks and Recreation Department for the Markham Square/MLK Square project monuments and playground equipment.
Multiple ordinances approving of funds for the Conway Fire Department.
There will also be a discussion of the 911 Consolidation Plan at 5:30 p.m., prior to the regular city council meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.
