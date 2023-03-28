The Conway City Council is set to discuss an appeal request on the interpretation of the subdivision code requiring sidewalks at the council’s regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
This appeal was first brought before the Conway Planning Commission at its previous March meeting where the commission heard from the applicant, who was with the Cresthaven Subdivision Phase 4 on Harbelle Drive.
At that meeting, the commission decided to forward the item to city council for further review with concerns related to inconsistent application of the subdivision code by the previous Director of Planning and Development James Walden.
The subdivision code states that sidewalks must be constructed on “both sides of all streets within all zoning districts within Conway city limits and within the Conway Territorial Jurisdiction” and that if sidewalks are not constructed and a waiver is granted, the developer must pay fees in lieu of the sidewalk construction.
The approved building permit site plans on Harbelle Drive did not reflect the addition of any sidewalks and instead had an open ditch cross section so planning staff “inferred” that the applicant intended to pay the “in-lieu of” fees, according to what was discussed at the Planning Commission March meeting.
The applicant was billed $4,677 for the construction of a new home on Harbelle Drive and later received two additional invoices, each in the same amount for two other properties on the same street.
According to the applicant, the two additional homes on Harbelle Drive were nearing completion and neither were assessed in-lieu sidewalk fees at the time of permitting months earlier.
According to agenda documents provided to the Log Cabin Democrat, the current Director of Planning and Development Kristifier Paxton recommends that the city council consider waiving the fees for the five lots that are under contract.
The city council will also discuss a resolution to approve the Oak Street Corridor Plan as an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan.
This item was also discussed at the March planning commission meeting where the commission voted to forward the plan to the city council with a recommendation of approval.
In September of 2021, the city council passed a resolution that authorized professional engineering services with Garver Engineers, Inc for a study on the Oak Street Corridor. Then a steering committee was formed in February of 2022 that included members of the Conway Chamber of Commerce, local owners and representatives, developers, University of Central Arkansas (UCA) administration, Conway Corporation members, planning commissioners and aldermen with the goal of providing direction, course correction and review of study deliverables.
If approved, this resolution would allow for the Planning and Development Division to take appropriate considerations as a part of the Comprehensive Plan for new development within the Oak Street Corridor.
Other items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting include:
An ordinance appropriating funds and waiving the competitive bid process for emergency building repairs for District Court.
An ordinance appropriating insurance proceeds funds for the Conway Fire Department for repairs on Engine 6’s intake valves.
An ordinance appropriating donation funds for the Conway Fire Department to purchase propane.
An ordinance appropriating funds or a grant received from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management for the Conway Fire Department Bomb Squad.
A resolution requesting the Faulkner County Tax Collector to place a lien on 920 Garland St. for expenses incurred by the City.
A consideration to approve a conditional use permit to allow an extermination service in an O-1 zone for property located at 783 Diane Lane.
An ordinance to rezone property located at 4106 Prince Street, from R-1 to C-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.