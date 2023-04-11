The Conway City Council will discuss accepting six different artists that will potentially create new art murals for the city during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Back in December, the city started accepting applications from artists to create murals in prominent locations throughout Conway and downtown Conway.
From those applications, six artists were chosen including Zachary Laman, Michael Ferrarell, Toni Ardizzone, Erin Ashcraft, Joel Boyd and Jessica Jones.
If the city council accepts these six artists on Tuesday, they will be placed on an “on-call service” list for whenever a new art project comes up that needs to be completed for the city of Conway or the Conway Public Art Advisory Committee.
Aldermen will also discuss accepting nominations from the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board (BPAB) and for the Conway Corporation Board of Directors.
BPAB has three nominations for the city council to accepting including Lori Ross, Adena White and Carole Delaney.
Ross’s term will conclude at the end of 2024, White’s term will end at the end of 2025 and Delaney’s term finishes up at the end of 2026.
Conway Corporation Board of Directors has one nomination for aldermen to accept in Kateryna Pitchford.
Pitchford was one of three nominations for the position and on March 28, the board of directors elected her to become a part of the board after Lindsay Henderson’s term expires on May 8.
Other items on the agenda Tuesday include:
An ordinance to create a full-time airport line technician position in the Airport Department.
A resolution accepting bids for the construction of a roundabout located at the intersection of College Avenue and Farris Road.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@the
cabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.