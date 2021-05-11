The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education will review a collection of legislative acts the 93rd General Assembly of the Arkansas State Legislature passed in its recent session that affects public education within the state at its meeting on Tuesday night, per an agenda provided to the Log Cabin.
The 36 acts, which Superintendent Greg Murry will present for review before the board during his regular Superintendent’s Report, involve a variety of topics that revolve around operations, curriculum and instruction, funding and more.
The board will also review an action plan that each school in CPSD is set to adopt for the upcoming school year that outlines the work the district’s schools will do to ensure students recoup any learning they lost due to educational challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Other points in the plan include an emphasis on social emotional support that students might need when returning to the classroom. The plan, which can be found on CPSD’s website, says that school counselors will work with teachers and students “as they return to the learning environment after the extended closure.”
In other items the board will discuss, CPSD Support Services Director will update board members on the continued work to renovate Sallie Cone Preschool. The meeting will also include a patron comments section where two people who asked to speak to the board ahead of the meeting will deliver some remarks.
Tuesday’s meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the Conway High School Lecture Hall.
