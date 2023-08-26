The city of Conway will hold a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bargain Brothers parking lot at 700 S. Exchange Ave.
The “Bloodmobile,” a mobile blood donation center that is equipped with everything necessary for a blood donation procedure, will be parked in the parking lot during the five hour blood drive.
Anyone who donates on Sunday will receive a Blood Drive Blitz T-shirt as well as a chance to win one of two different grand prize packages.
The packages that will be awarded on Sunday include two Razorback tickets or a one-night stay at a Delta hotel for two.
Along with the packages, other items that will be awarded at the drive include game day swag, a YETI softshell cooler, tumblers and more.
Those who want to donate can schedule an appointment at the Our Blood Institute website at obi.org or scan a barcode found on the city of Conway’s Facebook page.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@the
cabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.