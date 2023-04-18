The Conway Diversity Advisory Council is set to hold its Culture in the Park event from noon to 4 p.m. April 29 in Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park.
The event will be an afternoon to celebrate culture that will feature live music, kid-friendly activities and a variety of food options, organizers said.
Multiple Conway-based musical artists will perform at the event to bring a variety of different types of culturally-rich genres for guests to enjoy. Jalen Flood will bring jazz music to the event; Markus Pearson will perform country music; and Tommy Mason will add a touch of soulful music. The Diversity Advisory Council is also looking to add someone to perform salsa music as well.
Food vendors currently scheduled to be at the event include Uncle Tim’s Food Truck, Las Delicias and Enchilada’s.
Culture in the Park will also include bounce houses, face painting, an art station, an African American hair booth, educational tables, Baggo and more.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
