The Conway City Council is set to hold a special council committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Conway City Hall where aldermen will discuss the Conway Community Center.
The purpose of the meeting is to update the public on where the city is currently at with community center.
The city held a special election in February of last year where 81 percent of Conway voters voted in favor of having the community center.
The Conway Community Center will be located in a former Acxiom building in the Central Landing area and will feature an eight-lane, 25-yard pool, outdoor pool features, a gymnasium with with eight volleyball courts, 12 pickleball/badminton courts and an indoor track, a fitness center, five party rooms and more.
In August, the city council created a new position within the Parks and Recreation Department for a community center director that will be in charge of indoor and outdoor aquatics.
Mayor Bart Castleberry said in his recent State of the City address that the community center and water park will break ground this summer.
The meeting on the community center will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube page as well as on Conway Corp Channel 22.
