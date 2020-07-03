Conway will host Arkansas’ edition of the Global World Series, a youth baseball tournament organized by United States Specialty Sports Association’s Arkansas branch, from July 16-19.
As of press time Thursday, 157 teams were entered to compete in the tournament from seven different states, including Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Alabama and Louisiana. Due to the high volume of teams in the tournament, Conway doesn’t have enough fields to accommodate the entire tournament. Maumelle’s baseball fields will host some overflow games of the tournament.
The tournament will begin with pool play games to determine seeding beginning on July 16 and ending July 17. Championship bracket play will begin on July 18 and end July 19. Each bracket will have a World Series champion.
Tournament organizer Jeremy Mahan said he has been cooperating with the Arkansas Department of Health to ensure all appropriate COVID-19 precautions are taken. He sends a plan of action to the Department of Health for approval every week. Additionally, Mahan said he has been in close consultation with the city of Conway.
COVID-19 precautions the Global World Series is taking include Department of Health approved screening questions and temperature checks of players and coaches, a mask requirement to enter the baseball parks, social distancing amongst attendees, regularly sanitized bathrooms and spray downs with Department of Health approved cleaning solutions of dugouts before and after each game.
Players and coaches can remove their masks once they enter their dugouts and start play. Spectators may remove their masks after they are seated and maintain six feet of social distancing from others outside their family.
Mahan said the business impact on the city will be immense, with lodging and restaurants benefiting from the influx of families to the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.