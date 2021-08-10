The Conway Board of Education voted 4-2 to adopt a red/yellow/green status system regarding mask requirements for the 2021-2022 school year. The colors relate to the current risk level in the community.
Superintendent Jeff Collum explained what the “unique approach” meant.
“It’s kind of a stoplight approach — it has a red, yellow and green light status,” he said.
“Red status means students and staff are required to wear masks and adhere to these protocols because transmission levels are high; yellow status means the numbers are declining but haven’t gone away, they’re still there but they are beginning to decline; green means the CDC is listing the region as a low-risk environment which means we can go back to business as usual. I think that is all of our goal.”
Currently the region is at red status, meaning masks will be required when school starts.
The district will let parents and students know any changes in the status through email, the Conway Public Schools app, Facebook and the district’s website.
Students and staff will be required to wear masks during school hours on campuses throughout the district. Masks will be required on school buses.
Masks will be strongly encouraged at extra-curricular activities.
Board members Bill Clements and Jennifer Cunningham voted against the measure. Scott Champlin, board vice president joined the meeting via Zoom because he is in quarantine after close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. Board President Trip Leach was absent from the meeting because he has COVID.
Board members Champlain, Diane Robinson, Andre Acklin and Amy Ferdowsian voted in favor.
“This puts the responsibility on all of us in the community,” Ferdowsian said. “When we do the right things, the numbers in the community will drop.”
The Log Cabin Democrat will have more details and a graphic further explaining the statuses in its Thursday print edition.
