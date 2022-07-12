Tractor Supply announced Tuesday the completion of a remodel of the entire store at the Conway location that it said will transform the shopping experience for local customers.
The store is also home to a new, extensive Garden Center loaded with plants, lawn and garden essentials for everyone from first-time gardeners to experienced vegetable growers.
The enhanced store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need, Tractor Supply said in a news release. Additionally, customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware, pet food, animal feed and more.
The Garden Center offers an expansive new assortment of lawn and garden products, including annuals, perennials, shrubs, decorative accent plants, fruit trees, herbs and vegetables. Customers will also find top-tier items from national brands such as Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Vegetables, as well as new options for professional landscapers.
“At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here,” David Emery-Janzen, manager of the Conway Tractor Supply store, said. “We are excited for customers to visit our new space, especially the Garden Center that offers more products than ever before. Whether you’re a first time-gardener or a professional, the Garden Center has all your gardening and landscaping needs. We know customers will love these upgrades as much as we do, and we hope to share them with both familiar and new faces from the Conway community.”
With these enhancements, the Conway Tractor Supply continues to serve the needs of homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others. Tractor Supply customers can shop from a wide range of products including workwear and boots, equine and pet supplies, zero turns and riding mowers, pet food, lawn and garden supplies, power tools, fencing, welding and more.
The Conway Tractor Supply store and its new Garden Center at 2280 Sanders Road keep regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit Tractor Supply.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.