The Conway Tree Board announced at its monthly board meeting on Monday that it seeks to fill three positions on the board: two Members at Large and a Professional Horticulturist.
The Professional Horticulturist must be someone who is a nursery hand, a professional horticulturist and a landscape architect or master gardener.
The two Member at Large positions have no specific skill requirements, but candidates must have a desire to learn and share the knowledge they gain about Conway’s Urban Forest and its importance to the infrastructure of the city of Conway.
Applicants for all three openings must live within the city limits of Conway, will need to dedicate four to eight hours a month for meetings (which meets the first Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m.), tree plantings, creation of Urban Forestry Management plan, community outreach and education and Arbor Day Festival.
The board on Monday said that it already has two nominees but are open to more. The deadline to apply is July 30. Those interested can apply by emailing treeboard@conwayarkansas.gov for an official application form.
The board also discussed this year’s Arbor Day Festival, which is set to take place on Nov. 5 starting at 11 a.m. at Laurel Park.
This will be the first in-person Arbor Day Festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will feature many activities for all ages including local exhibitors, a tree planting and a photography contest that will start in September over social media.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor, exhibitor or volunteer can email the Tree Board at treeboard@conway arkansas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.