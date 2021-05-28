After a nine-month process involving nearly 2,000 area residents, the people of Conway have a newly-developed vision of the community’s future.
On Thursday, 141 goals for the future of Conway were unveiled. The goals are split among 14 highest-priority sectors identified through a community wide survey.
“We are extremely proud of the process and final plan,” Conway Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Brad Lacy said. “These goals are every bit as ambitious, smart, and diverse as the people who set them. The planning – and doing – that comes from efforts like Conway2035 is what will determine the future of a place.”
The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute facilitated the planning process as approximately 300 participants held 60 goal-setting meetings via Zoom in late 2020 and early 2021. In April, 50 Conway business, government, nonprofit and civic leaders convened at the Institute on Petit Jean Mountain to refine the finished version of the plan.
Winthrop Rockefeller Institute CEO Marta Lloyd said that the process was a perfect fit for the organization’s mission.
“The Institute brings people with a diverse set of opinions together to engage in respectful dialogue and collaborative problem solving that results in transformational change,” she said. “We’re inspired by the work of all involved and are confident the city and the Chamber will take seriously the goals their citizens have set for the next 15 years.”
Mayor Bart Castleberry said that the plan is a “promise to the next generation of Conway residents.”
“During the retreat at Petit Jean one of the fears people kept bringing up was the threat of losing our kids and grandkids to other part of the country,” he said. “But keeping them and bringing them back was also one of our brightest hopes. I think this plan describes a place that people will love for generations.”
After today’s launch, plan organizers will “tour” the plan throughout the community encouraging relevant boards, commissions, and public bodies to adopt the goals as their own.
“Today marks the end of the discovery and planning process,” Lacy said Thursday. “Now we’re encouraging people and organizations in a position to help--to commit. Then it will be up to all of us as a community to follow through.”
To see the 14 sectors, 141 goals, as well as ways individuals, businesses, and organizations can get involved visit www. Conway2035.org.
To watch the Conway 2035 launch video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHIVddwze2c.
